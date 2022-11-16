ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County celebrated a century of having forest preserves on Wednesday.

Administrators marked the milestone with a toast at the forest preserve headquarters. Winnebago County citizens voted to establish a forest preserve district within the county 100 years ago, the third district created in Illinois.

The district bought a nearly hundred-acre space two years later to create its first property; the Hononegah Forest Preserve.

Jeff Tilly, president of Winnebago County Forest Preserves, said that there is a lot of work that goes into protecting the preserves.

“It takes tremendous amount of work, time and attention and effort, and the staff does an amazing job with that, and they have for a long, long time,” Tilly said.

There are now 44 forest preserve properties, which cover 11,500 acres of woods, wetlands, rivers, prairies and ponds in Winnebago County.