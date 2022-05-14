ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — With the weather as great as it has been, it is hard not to think of doing something outside. A Winnebago County organization celebrated a century of making that happen on Saturday.

The Winnebago County Forest Preserve District went all the way back to the beginning; Hononegah Forest Preserve, 80 Hononegah Rd. It was the district’s first property back in 1924. The district had been formed two years before that.

Families took advantage of the great day to take guided walks, participate in arts and crafts and swing a golf club. There was also some education going on, with bird banding, interacting with live animals and learning about native plants and wildlife.

Forest preserve staff said that the district offers a lot.

“I think it’s really important because, you know, the forest preserves are paid for by your tax dollars, so it is your forest preserve,” said Renee Henert, communications coordinator at Forest Preserves of Winnebago County. “So not only do we have the free hiking trails and shelter houses, but we also have camping, and you can go out and paddle on the rivers and you can go out and golf, we have golf courses, so we have a lot more than just your general forest preserve.”

Food trucks and raffle drawings were also part of the event.