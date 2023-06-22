ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County relies on its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) during a community crisis.

The center coordinates resources, sometimes all across the stateline, when needed. Major upgrades were unveiled on Thursday. It includes some critical changes, and many of them are focused on technology.

The county is replacing some equipment that has been in use for 15-years. Officials said that it was a long overdue upgrade for a center that is so vital to the safety of the community.

“The safety of the citizens of Winnebago County, and that was really the driving force of these upgrades,” said Kurt Whisenand, emergency services and disaster agency coordinator for Winnebago County.

The EOC has been used to respond to and mitigate emergency situations since it was formed in 2007. The center is now getting some overdue enhancements for the first time since its inception.

“Having equipment that was 15 years old, we were essentially, in order to get connected to things, we were providing Band-Aids instead of actual resolution,” said Michaela Bradley, deputy chief information officer for the Winnebago County IT Department. “So, with the funding that we had, we were able to update and even do more than what we had with the old EOC.”

“So, over the past year, we’ve updated all the technology and the emergency operation center,” Whisenand added. “So, that’s new TV monitors, new computers, new phone system, new internet connection.”

The center connects departments within Winnebago County, as well as neighboring counties. A new software package helps with that by linking all TVs, computers and monitors between sites, which allows everyone to stay on the same page during the most stressful moments.

“So, if we were in a real event, we could just walk around the room. If somebody says, ‘hey, I have something that everybody needs to see,’ It’s very simple to project it on the TVs and then you can discuss it again,” Whisenand said. “It goes back to that communication element that we talked about earlier. It’s very important that everybody’s working, making their decisions based on the same set of information.”

The upgrades cost the county nearly half a million dollars. It used grants and American Rescue Plan funds to pay for it.

“Well, it was identified during the Chemtool fire that we needed an upgrade, and that’s when we move towards allocating American recovery money that we were able to utilize for these upgrades and technology and other equipment,” said Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli. “So, this is the result of it.”

The EOC was recently used in March, when there were tornados and severe storms.