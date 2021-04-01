Winnebago County child abuse cases make up 4% reported in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — April is Child Abuse Awareness Month in Rockford, thanks to a proclamation made today by Mayor Tom McNamara.

McNamara said a collaboration between community members, organizations, schools, businesses and law enforcement agencies can keep children safe.

He went on to say that child abuse impacts every county in the Stateline.

“Over 100,000 victims of child abuse are reported each year in the state of Illinois, with Winnebago County making up at least 4% of all calls to the state central register,” McNamara said.

The Family Violence Coordinating Council and other prevention groups will host educational events throughout the month.