Winnebago County Clerk addresses confusion over mail-in ballot letter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says she wants to clear up any confusion from a letter many residents received about mail-in voting.

She says citizens should only register for a vote-by-mail ballot once.

Hundreds of residents have been calling her office after a letter came in the mail telling residents to register, after getting a letter from the Illinois Secretary of State after they had already registered.

If you have already applied for a mail-in ballot, Gummow suggests recycling the mailing and not applying again.

If you have already requested a mail-in ballot, you can view the status of your application by clicking here.

