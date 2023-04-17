ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Clerk’s Office will be handing out free trees to anyone who signs up for a birth certificate, death certificate, or marriage license on Friday.

Saturday, April 22nd is observed as Earth Day.

“I’ve done this every year simply because of my passion for the environment, plus it’s a fun way to celebrate the beginning of a new season,” said Clerk Lori Gummow. “I encourage everyone to think of small ways they can become more eco-friendly this spring!”

Tree seedlings are generously donated by the Winnebago County Soil & Water Conservation District and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Possible varieties include: