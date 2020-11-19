Winnebago County Clerk says no disruption or voter intimidation in local election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow said the 2020 election “unfolded smoothly in Winnebago County, despite the pandemic and unsubstantiated claims of fraud.”
“The November 3rd, 2020 General Election was one of the smoothest presidential elections our staff has seen, and that is significant in light of all the challenges we faced this year,” Gummow said.
“There were no reported incidents of disruption or voter intimidation,” she added.
Gummow said there were 24,000 applications for mail-in ballots, compared to the usual 1,000 requests, and nearly 17,000 people voted early.
Gummow credited the staff, election judges and volunteers for the achievement.
“To their credit, the postal service efficiently delivered thousands of ballots before November 3rd and dropped off ballots multiple times on Election Day. Postal officials have stayed in touch as ballots postmarked on or before November 3rd are delivered,” said Gummow.
Winnebago County’s election results were certified on November 17th.
