ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Following Tuesday’s Illinois Primary Election, the Winnebago County Clerk announced Thursday that some of the results may be incorrect due to a clerical error.

Clerk Lori Gummow said election judges discovered a discrepancy while reviewing results from certain referendum questions.

Gummow said the clerical error could have impacted the outcome of several referenda.

“This type of instance is exactly why we have up to two weeks to certify election results,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow. “We are looking into the potential error, and will work diligently to recount any necessary ballots to ensure the integrity of this election.”

The Clerk’s Office said it is working to confirm that the candidate races were not impacted.

Staff and bi-partisan representatives will be working over the course of the next two weeks to review all necessary ballots, she said.

Referenda on the ballot included: a tax levy to fund the River Bluff Nursing Home; a Loves Park sales tax levy to pay for roads; the issuance of bonds for North Park Fire to build a new station; the creation of a new tax rate for Northwest Fire Protection District to pay for new equipment; a tax extension limitation law for Pecatonica/Steward; and a municipal retirement fund in Durand.