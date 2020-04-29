Winnebago County confirms 26 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. One new person was reported to be recovered.

There have now been 403 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 14 deaths, and 33 recoveries in the county. A total of 4,663 tests have been distributed with 1,953 coming back negative. There are 2,307 tests still pending results.

Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Amberwood Care Center, Anam Care, the Goldie B. Floberg Center, Eastbank Center, Milestone, Peterson Meadows, River Bluff Nursing Home, the Rockford Rescue Mission, Van Matre Rehabilitiaton and the Winnebago County Jail are all places of concern to the WCHD.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

