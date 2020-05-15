Winnebago County considers waiving penalties for delayed property tax payments

Breaking News
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Board said Friday that it is considering a proposal to waive penalties for late property tax payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

A taxpayer would qualify for the waiver if their income has been interrupted by the shutdown, have applied for and been denied financial assistance, has made on-time payments for the first property tax installment, and pays the remaining balance before October 15th, 2020.

Reps. Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford) and Maurice West (D-Rockford) co-signed a letter released Friday advocated for a 90 day waiver of late fees and a deference of property tax collection during that time.

“No family should ever have to worry about being unable to afford their property taxes during a public health crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sosnowski. “At least three counties across our state have already done the right thing and taken this action. My colleagues and I are calling on every county to do the same. Specifically, I am asking Winnebago County and Boone County to defer property tax payments and/or waive late fees and penalties for Stateline area families.”

Reps. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City), Anthony DeLuca (D-Chicago Heights), and Marty Moylan (D-Des Plaines) co-signed the letter.

