Winnebago health officials warn of coronavirus spread at Labor Day weekend gatherings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting a local COVID-19 cases of about 66 per 100,000 people. The county itself has a rolling testing positivity rate of 4.6%.

WCHD director, Dr. Sandra Martell, said there have been days when the rate went over 8% in the last two weeks.

The 8% number is critical, because Gov. JB Pritzker has warned that a rolling 8% positivity rate in any Illinois region would trigger further social and business restrictions to curb the spread of the disease.

As of today, Martell said 22% of Winnebago County residents have had a COVID-19 test at some point.

Despite recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which said people who were exposed to COVID-19 but were not showing symptoms did not need to be tested, Martell said both the Winnebago County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health recommend that anyone with potential exposure to the disease should get tested.

Martell said more testing does not increase the chances of Illinois implementing stronger mitigation standards.

“Contact tracing is to get facts clear and prevent transmission, not to judge people for what they should or shouldn’t have done,” she said.

Regarding schools, Dr. Martell said since schools have opened a week and a half ago, the WCHD has not had to close any schools or classrooms, although she did say they’ve worked with universities to help quarantine student cases.

“We expect to see cases in the schools as we bring them together. What we don’t want to see is a widespread transmission of the disease throughout that school,” she said.

According to a report last week from the CDC, only 6% of deaths from coronavirus have COVID-19 as the only cause mentioned, revealing that 94% of patients who died also had other “health conditions and contributing causes.”

Martell said, “You can’t always tel by looking at someone if they are at an increased risk. That’s why it’s so important to wear masks, regardless.”

She also warned residents ahead of the Labor Day weekend that spikes of infection were seen following family and social gatherings over 2020 holidays, both locally and nationwide.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said he recognized that the initial round of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders had a significant impact on local business owners, and said the City had been working on a number of solutions, including giving zero interest loans to businesses with up to five employees.

At Monday’s City Council, a new minor repair lottery program will be presented, which would allow financial help for homeowners, potentially covering between $2,000 to $25,000.

Interested homeowners can call 779-348-7162 or email ndhousing@rockfordil.gov for more information.

