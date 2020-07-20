LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus update for Monday, July 20th

WESTMONT, Ill. (WTVO) -- The Illinois Federation of Teachers are calling for schools not to reopen this fall, and are advocating for remote learning instead, according to a statement released Monday.

"We know that our members want to be back with their students, but the stakes are too high to return to in-person instruction right now," the statement reads. "The COVID-19 positivity rate in Illinois is unstable and on the rise in some regions. Surges of spread, infections, and deaths are a very real possibility.