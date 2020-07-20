LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus update for Monday, July 20th

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dr. Sandra Martell, director of the Winnebago County Health Department, is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3:30 p.m. today.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories