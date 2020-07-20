ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dr. Sandra Martell, director of the Winnebago County Health Department, is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3:30 p.m. today.
DEVELOPING…
MORE HEADLINES:
- LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus update for Monday, July 20th
- Illinois teachers union against re-opening schools this fall
- Nearly 50 officers were injured during Chicago protests over the weekend
- Twisted Crypt cancels Halloween haunted house
- Aldi’s grocery store to require face masks starting July 27th
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!