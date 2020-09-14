LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus update for Monday, September 14th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 18-year-old Chrishawn Arnold as the victim of a fatal shooting on Elm Street last week.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Webster Avenue and Green Street around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8th, for a report of multiple shots fired and vehicles fleeing the scene. Police say they found spent shell casings near the intersection of Webster and Berkley, but did not find any victims or damage to property.