LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus update for Monday, September 14th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County officials are set to give a COVID-19 briefing at 3:30 p.m. CT today.

The Winnebago County Health Department earlier announced 79 new cases of coronavirus since Friday.

