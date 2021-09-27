Winnebago County Coroner Hintz agree to go on administrative leave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Piling charges against Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz have led to him going on administrative leave.

The terms of the agreement between Hintz and County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli include:

The coroner remaining on leave until his six pending criminal cases are resolved.

Hintz is also prohibited from accessing county-issued property, and is unable to perform any work related duties.

Hintz is accused of fraud and stealing from the dead. His wife Michelle also faces charges.

The administrative leave agreement is expected to be approved at the county board meeting on Thursday. Hintz is due back in court October 88.