ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local coroner’s office is doing its part to help solve the area blood shortage.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center set up shop outside of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Rockford on Friday. The coroner’s office hosted the event, which had a t-shirt giveaway and chances to win prizes.

Organizers said that they saw a nice stream of donors. Coroner Jennifer Muraski said that the idea for Friday’s drive came from one of her deputies.

“There’s so many things that this community needs, and the blood drive is such an easy thing to do, that people can come in while they’re working, they can take a half hour to donate blood, go back to work. The blood truck is great,” Muraski said. “So, she just said, ‘let’s do it,’ and I said, I said, ‘sounds like a great idea to me.'”

RRVBC serves nine counties, with a population of about 1.1 million people. Eight hundred donors are needed every week to keep up with demand.