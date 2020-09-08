Winnebago County Coroner, wife plead Not Guilty to forgery, theft charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz and his wife, Michelle, appeared in court on Tuesday and each entered pleas of Not Guilty to forgery, theft and conspiracy charges.

The pair were arrested last week and accused of stealing from taxpayers.

The criminal complaint says Bill Hintz used a County-issued credit card for personal expenses, beginning in April 2018.

Michelle Hintz does not work for the County.

The couple is due back in court on October 20th.

