ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office is under new leadership.

Jennifer Muraski is the new Director of Operations. She said that this is something she has always thought of doing, and building relationships in the office, and the community, is of the upmost importance.

“I look forward to getting up and going to work every day, because everyday is different,” Muraski said. “Everyday allows me another chance to make a difference.”

Muraski is a Rockford native. She has spent years as funeral director, and said that becoming the director of operations at the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office is a new adventure.

After the arrest of Coroner Bill Hintz, Muraski said that her first focus is building trust in the community.

“Just talking openly about what is going to make this office better, what’s going to make us more transparent, what do we need to do, what plans can we come up with to be more involved in the community,” Muraski said.

She believes that the coroner’s office has a good foundation and wants to build off of that, and she plans to bring transparency and integrity back to the office.

“Doing the best for the community, still continuing to take care of the community. When they lost a love one, whether it be a natural death, a sudden death, a tragic death, whatever it may be that our office can be there for them,” Muraski said. “That we can at least bring a little bit of comfort in a horrific time for them, and of course following through with helping them throughout the process, that’s what I want to do, that is my biggest goal and biggest want.”

Muraski is excited for what is to come.

“I think everybody is ready to move on and heal, and move forward and make this office what it was and what it can be again,” she said.

Bill Hintz is expected to make a plea in the charges against him next month.