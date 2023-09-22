ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have charged Elizabeth Malget, 43, a corrections officer with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, for misdemeanor domestic battery.

According to police, officers were called to a disturbance in the 3200 block of Lookout Drive on Thursday, September 21st around 8 p.m. and took Malget into custody.

Malget has been placed on administrative leave, the sheriff’s office said.

No mugshot was available, as Malget appeared in court on Friday and entered a plea of not guilty at her arraignment.

According to court records, she is due back in court on November 13th, 2023.