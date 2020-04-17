Winnebago County corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff announced Friday that a corrections officer at the Winnebago County Jail has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The officer has been on an unrelated leave of absence since March 5th, authorities say, and had no contact with inmates or staff at the jail.

The officer tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The Winnnebago County Sheriff’s Office says they’re working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to screen officers when they report to work, and visitor restrictions have been put in place at the jail.

“The Sheriff and his team continue to proactively work to keep inmates, corrections officers, deputies, and 911 staff safe. Similar to the leadership team at our River Bluff Nursing Home, they are following CDC and IDPH guidelines at each and every turn. We wish this employee a quick and full recovery,” said Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney.

