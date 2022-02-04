Winnebago County could raise taxes to fund nursing home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday night, Winnebago County Board Members discussed a potential tax levy for River Bluff Nursing Home that would support the facility.

The nursing home is currently worth $150,000, so the tax increase would be roughly $25 annually for Winnebago County residents.

Supporters of the increase say the funding would help with much-needed staffing and maintenance at the nursing home.

“It’s important that people understand two things, that it’s a valuable asset to the community and that it’s something that we all have to agree to pay for,” said Paul Arena, District 13 Board Member.

The tax levy for the nursing home hasn’t been addressed in more than three decades and has been pulling from other funds to cover the costs, which supporters of the increase say has been a problem.

“You have to look at it from both ways. You know 33 years ago what I was earning then, there is no way. Today I can maintain a home and so we as a board have neglected to do that over the years,” said Angie Goral, District 13 Board Member.

Goral also said the referendum will raise 2.4 million dollars, which is close to the deficit that has been running for several years.

The resolution for River Bluff Nursing Home now moves to the full county board.