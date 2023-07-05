ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re looking to buy in the Rockford housing market, experts say you need to be pretty aggressive.

No couple may understand that advice better than Moe Ayres and Brennan Hautamaki, who finally purchased a home after six years of fruitless searching.

“We looked at 50 homes in less than a 3-month span; 22 homes in a 3-week period,” said Ayres, who was looking for a home to accommodate her mother, who she planned to move from Atlanta.

“We were looking for specific houses that were wheelchair accessible, first floor bedroom, first floor laundry… it made a little bit more difficult for us.”

Difficulty with finding the right house for sale isn’t limited to just picky buyers, however. Realtor Bob Schofield says we are simply seeing a scarce amount of homes.

“Sellers would like to sell, but they haven’t identified a home to buy,” said Schofield. “It’s the same for them, there’s a low inventory. So, even if they want to move up in the market, there’s no homes available. They don’t want to put their home on the market — and it sells — and they have nowhere to go.”

Schofield adds that while interest rates are high and over 200 homes are available in Winnebago and Boone County, that isn’t stopping the sellers market.

Meanwhile, Ayres and Hautamaki learned their lesson dealing with the market.

“You’ll never find a perfect home, find one that’s very close,” advises Hautamaki. “Then you’ll make it your own and make it perfect.”

Realtors say the key to success in this market is to talk to a mortgage lender, and get pre-approved before starting your search.