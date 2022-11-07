ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A weekend fire forced the Winnebago County Courthouse to shut down on Monday.

Most hearings were canceled and will be rescheduled, while others were moved to a different location. Firefighters were called to the building Saturday night for a fire in a storage room, which did not have a working sprinkler system.

A firefighter was hurt as crews worked to put out the flames. They have since been treated and released from the hospital. Investigators are looking into what caused the blaze.

Damages are estimated to be at $225,000. The courthouse will be closed on Tuesday as well, and there is no date on when it might reopen.