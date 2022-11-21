WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Courthouse remains closed more than two weeks after a fire at the building.

Deputies said that 25-year-old Larry Lee Wilkins started a fire in a stairwell back on November 5, which spread into a basement storage room where there are no sprinklers.

The 17th Judicial Circuit Court asked residents to keep an eye on the court’s scheduling page for information about court proceedings.

The circuit clerk’s office has moved to the second floor of the Criminal Justice Center, 650 W. State St., in the meantime. The Domestic Violence Assistance Center is now on the first floor of that building as well.