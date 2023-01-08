ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire broke out in the Winnebago County Courthouse’s basement in early November, and everything from hearings to offices have had to be relocated since then.

Things will start to get back to normal this week. Fourth floor court rooms and the first-floor traffic court room will reopen on Monday.

Access to the states attorney’s office, public defender’s office, coroner and jury commission will be available as well, though many meetings and hearings will continue to relocate or move online.

Administrators said that spirits are high after a process that took longer than expected.

“It’s been a complicated process involving a number of specialists, including a remediation company, an industrial hygienist and officials from the City of Rockford who have been able to give us the assurance that we are returning in a phase and approach appropriately,” said Thomas Jakeway, 17th judicial court trial court administrator.

As for the rest of the building, administrators said that there is currently no timetable for when they will reopen.