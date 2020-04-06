WATCH LIVE: Winnebago County COVID-19 cases projected to peak between April 29-May 6

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department is expected to hold a press conference on the county’s response to coronavirus at approximately 3:30 p.m. CDT.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were 7 additional cases of COVID-19 reported in Winnebago County in the last 24 hours.

That is based on state laboratories and does not include the tests done by private laboratories, the results of which are expected to be announced at Monday’s press briefing.

The county did release a graphic which projects Winnebago County’s coronavirus cases to peak between April 29th and May 6th.

The State of Illinois is projecting an overall peak between April 16th and April 23rd.

