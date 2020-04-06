ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department is expected to hold a press conference on the county’s response to coronavirus at approximately 3:30 p.m. CDT.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were 7 additional cases of COVID-19 reported in Winnebago County in the last 24 hours.
That is based on state laboratories and does not include the tests done by private laboratories, the results of which are expected to be announced at Monday’s press briefing.
The county did release a graphic which projects Winnebago County’s coronavirus cases to peak between April 29th and May 6th.
The State of Illinois is projecting an overall peak between April 16th and April 23rd.
MORE HEADLINES:
- President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Monday briefing
- Winnebago County announces 20 additional cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths
- Ogle County announces 3 more cases of COVID-19
- WATCH LIVE: Winnebago County COVID-19 cases projected to peak between April 29-May 6
- 1,006 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois Monday, 33 deaths
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!