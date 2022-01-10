Winnebago County COVID-19 update for January 10th, 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and other county officials are scheduled to give an update in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 2 p.m. today.
DEVELOPING…
by: John ClarkPosted: / Updated:
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and other county officials are scheduled to give an update in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 2 p.m. today.
DEVELOPING…