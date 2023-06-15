ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Thursday evening crash in Winnebago County left at least one person hurt.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Centerville and Montague Roads.

Two vehicles were involved, with a Jeep SUV sustaining heavy damage. It came to rest in the ditch, having its driver side door crushed in.

An Eyewitness News photographer on the scene said that at least one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

It was not clear what led up to the crash at the time of this writing.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…