Winnebago County deputies involved in crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Minor injuries were reported after a Winnebago County Sheriff’s squad car collided with a tow truck early Sunday morning.

Two deputies were in the squad car responding to a “crime in progress” around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. They were headed eastbound on 1st Avenue with lights and sirens activated at the same time the tow truck was northbound on 7th Street. The vehicles crashed at the intersection.

The truck driver was transported to a Rockford hospital with minor injuries. Both of the deputies were also transported to the hospital for minor injuries, and were treated and released.

The Illinois State Police are conducting the follow up investigation into the incident.