ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested and charged with three counts of domestic battery following an incident in a home in Davis earlier in June.

According to court documents, Deputy Jonathan Stoltz, 35, is alleged to have placed his hands on the throat of a teenage girl, restricting her from breathing, during a dispute.

Stoltz also allegedly pulled the victim from behind later in the dispute, causing her to fall down a flight of stairs and suffer a concussion.

The victim was later taken to a nearby hospital, where she was diagnosed with a fractured wrist, along with numerous bruises and scrapes.

“Our office does not wish to comment. He has been placed on administrative leave and Illinois State Police handled the incident,” said the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in a statement.