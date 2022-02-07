Winnebago County Deputy Chief dies suddenly at 62

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Deputy Chief Mark Karner died suddenly over the weekend, according to the Sheriff’s Department. He was 62.

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of our colleague and friend,” said Sheriff Gary Caruana. “Mark brought a lot of good will to our command staff and I always enjoyed getting to work with him. Chief Karner will be missed and we appreciate his years of service to law enforcement, the criminal justice system and residents of Winnebago County.”

Karner began his career at the Sheriff’s Department in 2015, oversaw the county’s records department, 911 center, the Coroner’s Office, and was the department’s Freedom of Information Act officer. Prior to that, he served as a prosecutor for the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office in 1989.

Karner died in his home of apparent natural causes, the Sheriff’s Department said.