Winnebago County deputy’s car hit by semi

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Sheriff’s squad car was hit by a semi on US 20 on Wednesday morning.

Police say the deputy was responding to a single vehicle crash just east of Harrison Avenue around 4:11 a.m. While the deputy was outside of the car, the squad was hit by a semi traveling eastbound.

Police say the victim of the crash was inside the deputy’s car at the time of the accident, but was not injured.

The squad car is considered a total loss, and the accident is under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

