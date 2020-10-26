Winnebago County early voting locations and free childcare on Election Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The election is nearly a week away and early voting places are open. There seems to be some confusion for voters in Winnebago County.

Early voting locations are based on where you live.

In Rockford, you can vote early at the Board of Elections at 301 S. 6th Street or Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 412 North Church Street.

Everyone else in Winnebago County (non-Rockford residents), can go to the Winnebago County Administration Building at 404 Elm Street in Rockford or Meadow Mart Shopping Center at 6401 N. 2nd Street in Loves Park.

Parents are also able to get free childcare while you vote on Election Day, thanks to the Rockford YMCA.

Taking kids to the polls, especially during a pandemic, can be stressful. So the ‘Y’ says you can drop your kids off to the Riverfront or Northeast Family locations for two hours, for free.

You must register to advance. Click here for more details.

