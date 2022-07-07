ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The results of one referendum changed from a ‘Yes’ vote to a ‘No’ vote in a re-tabulation of Winnebago County ballots after errors were found, according to the County Clerk.

The Winnebago County Clerk’s Office released the updated election results on Thursday.

More than 20,000 ballots were re-tabulated with updated software. Gummow said all candidate races were accurate the first time, but the outcomes of some referenda did vary.

The question of Durand’s Municipal Retirement Fund Tax changed from a ‘Yes’ vote on election night to a ‘No’ vote once the votes were recounted.

“I’m pleased with how quickly we were able to address and resolve this issue utilizing the technology available to us,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow. “I want to reassure the public that we took all the necessary steps to uphold the integrity of this election.”

Representatives from the State’s Attorney’s Office and members of both the Republican and Democratic Central Committees were present during this process as it took place over the past few days, the Clerks’ Office said.

Vote by mail ballots have not yet been factored into the totals, and the election results are not yet certified as official results.