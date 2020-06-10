Winnebago County Fair is canceled

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Fair has been canceled over concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

Fair organizers made the announcement on Wednesday.

“We have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Fair. We considered all the current guidelines, the impact to our communities, the impact to our partners and vendors, and the financial risks.

“With so many more unknown factors than in a typical year, we believe it is best to cancel this year and move forward with plans for the 2021 Fair. We held off as long as possible and this was heart-breaking for us to do. As new information becomes available, we hope we can make use of the grounds in some capacity.”

