Winnebago County farmers support one of their own after loss

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is a busy time for farmers. One local grower lost his dad and partner last week, and did not know how he was going to finish his fields.

That is until about 10 local farmers stepped in Tuesday morning and helped clear Casey Lolling’s fields in Winnebago County, work that would have taken days, done in hours.

Lolling remembered days in the field with his father. Gary Lolling died last Thursday from health complications, and the pair still had some work left to do for the fall harvest when the unexpected happened.

“Me and my dad farmed together, he had his and I had mine, but the work we did together, no matter whose it was, so I’m down one helper right now,” Lolling said.

Lolling said that he can not believe the gift of help he received.

“Some of my friends grouped together and decided to help us out with finishing up our fall harvest,” Lolling said. “So today, we’re at the last of the work that we needed to do, and with amazing friends, we’re going to make sure we get it done.

Austin Babler was just one of many who, without hesitation, volunteered to lend a hand.

“I’ve been friends with Casey now for a little bit, and Casey is a good dude,” Babler said. “If the roles were reversed, anyone of us would be right here helping, so it’s the least we can do.”

Lolling described his father as a humble man, and said that seeing the support showed the kind of man he was.

“Just genuine, all around just a good person, a man of faith and a man of many friends,” Lolling said. “So that’s why we’re here and how we have help today, and that’s just because of how he was.”

Lolling said that though this is a devastating time for the family, he is thankful for everyone.

“They did that on their own, and that’s just more of a reflection of who my dad was, because he was always willing to help people, even if he had a mountain of work himself,” Lolling said. “He would drop anything to go help someone else, and that’s what we’re doing here today.”

All the work that needed to be completed was accomplished thanks to the help of all the local farmers, according to Lolling.