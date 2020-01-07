Winnebago County foster kids receive backpacks full of supplies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Children living in the Winnebago County foster care system receive some essential items.

The Compadres and Comadres Coalition of Rockford donated 100 backpacks to the Department of Children and Family Services Monday.

The backpacks were full of items like clothes, a blanket, personal hygiene items, and a teddy bear.

The group hosted a fundraiser on the Day of the Dead in November to pay for the backpacks.

Organizers say the backpacks give children a sense of identity.

“They come with nothing. Sometimes just the clothes on their backs,” said DCFS Investigator Massiel Blanco. “This backpack really means the world to kids. It gives them self esteem, gives them something that’s all theirs. They can take it with them wherever they go.”

According to Illinois DCFS data, there are roughly 620 children in Winnebago County that receive some form of service from DCFS. 185 of those are in the foster care program.

