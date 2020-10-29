Winnebago County Grand Jury indicts Coroner Bill Hintz on 37 felony charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury has indicted Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz on 37 counts of stealing government funds, forgery and official misconduct.

According to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross, in February, 2020, fraudulent information was sent to the Winnebago County Purchasing Department regarding charges made on a county-issued credit card which had been issued to Bill Hintz.

The Winnebago County Sheriff asked the Illinois State Police to conduct the investigation, which led to the Hintz’ and his wife, Michelle’s, arrests on charges of forgery, theft between $10,000 and $100,000, and five counts of official misconduct/conspiracy.

According to the criminal complaints, the couple allegedly charged the county for a “New York Death Investigation Seminar” Hintz said he attended from Friday, January 31st to Saturday, February 1st.

Several hundred dollars were spent to allegedly rent a room at a Holiday Inn Express in Buffalo, New York, and for car rentals and gas.

Hite Ross said $15,818 of government funds were stolen in the crime.

William Hintz has been charged with 37 counts of Forgery, Official Misconduct, Theft and Conspiracy.

Michelle Hintz has been charged with 7 counts of Unlawful Use of a Credit Card, Theft and Conspiracy.

Hintz is running unopposed on the November ballot. Stacey Bixby, of the Rockford Board of Elections, said, “His name is on our ballot and there is nothing at this point because he has only been charged. He has not been convicted. We will not remove his name. The last date to withdraw from the ballot has already passed.”

Hintz was elected in 2016 to replace Sue Fiduccia, who had held the office for more than 20 years.

