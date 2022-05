ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is more than $60 million in unclaimed cash and property in Winnebago County.

ICASH is a State of Illinois program that keeps track of unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards. There are more than 400,000 unclaimed properties in Winnebago County alone.

The Illinois Treasurer’s Office estimates that one in four adults in Illinois have something that belongs to them on the list. The average claim is $1,000.