WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — There has been a flipped race two weeks after the election.

The Winnebago County Clerk’s Office put out the official results, including all mail-in and provisional ballots, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Democrat Steve Schultz had the most votes for county treasurer on election night, but incumbent Susan Goral won the seat by just 188 votes.

Goral had nearly 10,000 mail-in votes, which put her over on Tuesday.