WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) —Sickness is spreading through the stateline.

The Winnebago County Health Department said that there is a high level of COVID-19 in the community. The Centers for Disease Control said that the level of COVID-19 hospitalizations is up, with patients in hospital beds putting a strain on the local health system.

There are treatments for COVID-19 if a resident tests positive. They should talk to their doctor about the options.

The CDC recommends people wear a mask when indoors in public.