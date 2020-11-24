Winnebago County Health Department advises against travel to 11 states

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department has issued warnings against traveling to 11 states ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The WCHD says individuals traveling to or from the following states, or hosting visitors from the following states, should self-quarantine for 14 days upon return to the region or after the date the visitors have left.

WCHD lists Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming on the travel advisory list.

The health department says residents should avoid all non-essential travel, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against travel during the holiday.

