Winnebago County Health Department asking residents to sew, collect masks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department is asking residents to help with the effort to make personal masks.

Local leaders are instructing residents not to go out unless really necessary, out of fear of spreading the coronavirus.

WCHD Director Dr. Sandra Martell said the longer we can hold off a potential surge in COVID-19 cases, the more time healthcare providers have to prepare.

The worry is that our area could see a large surge of cases which would overwhelm the healthcare system and lead to deaths.

The best way to slow that spread, Martell said, is to stay at home.

“People have asked, why now? Why at this point, as we continue to move through it? We know the guidance continues to evolve, some of the data coming out says people can be infectious two days prior before they show symptoms. We know people are most infectious when they show symptoms but again that time frame when a person doesn’t even know,” she said Thursday.

While fabric stores are not considered essential businesses, residents will have to find fabric to make masks elsewhere or online.

Information on how to make the masks can be found here.

