Winnebago County Health Department confirms child has died of the flu

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department has confirmed that a child died of the virus last week.

The death marks the first pediatric flu death this year.

New statistics show there were 692 reported cases of the flu in Winnebago County last week, down from almost 130 the week prior.

In all, almost 3,800 cases have been reported in the county this year.

Health officials say the best defense against the flu is to get a flu shot.

