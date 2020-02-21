Winnebago County Health Department confirms child has died of the flu

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department has confirmed that a child died of the virus last week.
The death marks the first pediatric flu death this year.
New statistics show there were 692 reported cases of the flu in Winnebago County last week, down from almost 130 the week prior.
In all, almost 3,800 cases have been reported in the county this year.
Health officials say the best defense against the flu is to get a flu shot.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Winnebago County Judge Gwyn Gulley is a role model outside of the courtroom
- Loves Park bar raising money for annual VetsRoll on Saturday
- Boy leaves puppy at shelter to protect it from abusive father
- ‘Friends’ reuniting for special on HBO’s new streaming service
- Without funding from traffic tickets, Rockford Police faces challenges funding officer training
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!