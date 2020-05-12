Winnebago County Health Department confirms receipt of 2,100 delayed COVID-19 test results

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over 2,100 coronavirus test results performed at the University of Illinois College of Medicine have been returned to the Winnebago County Health Department on Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney announced over 2,100 test specimens collected at a Rockford testing site between April 24th and May 6th had gone missing.

Dr. Sandra Martell, Director of the Winnebago County Health Department said they have been working diligently to solve the problem. She noted the issue is “complex and includes both a new testing laboratory and a contracted vendor for notifying clients and the ability to electronically provide test results to the WCHD.”

On Tuesday, Martell announced, “We are extremely happy to have received these results. We know this has been a stressful time for those awaiting results and staying home in quarantine or isolation, and we will work as quickly as we can to contact those who were tested.”

Two free COVID-19 testing sites are available in Rockford:

Community Based Testing at UIC Health Sciences Campus

• Open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Testing is a self-nasal swab for those who are symptomatic.

Community Based Testing at Auburn High School

• Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Test is a nasopharyngeal swab administered by medical staff from Crusader Community Health.

