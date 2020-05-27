Winnebago County Health Department releases guidelines for reopening bars, restaurants, churches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department released a set of guidelines for bars and restaurants and churches to reopen this coming Friday, when Illinois moves into Phase 3 of Gov. JB Pritkzer’s Restore Illinois plan.

For Bars and Restaurants:

• Post signage at seating entryway stating patrons should not enter with a fever or symptoms of COVID19. Most common signs of illness are fever over 100°F, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, body aches, sore throat, recent loss of taste or smell.

• Provide hand sanitizer at entry and cashier stations.

• No indoor seating. Outdoor seating areas must ensure six feet social distancing between tables.

• If possible, entry to the outdoor seating area is not to be through the restaurant.

• If possible, provide hand sanitizer at the entry door to the restaurant or prop open the entry door. If doors are propped open, a fan can be used to minimize pest entry.

• Temporary outdoor cooking is allowed with portable hand wash stations (hot and cold running water preferred).

• Food preparation and plating must take place inside the kitchen.

• Patrons may be allowed to use indoor restrooms.

• Patrons should wear their face covering when entering into the facility to use indoor restrooms.

• Restrooms are to be cleaned and disinfected hourly.

• Limit number of guests waiting in line to maintain social distancing of a minimum six (6) feet. Consider asking guests to give a phone number to call when their table is ready and have them wait in their vehicle.

• Consider moving to a reservation or order ahead model to prevent overcrowding of the waiting area and to ensure staff have adequate time between seating to sanitize surfaces properly.

• Space tables a minimum of six (6) feet apart. A maximum of six (6) guests should be seated at the table.

• Where practical, menus should be touchless such as electronic, billboard, or disposable. Reusable menus must be sanitized between patrons.

• Self-serve foods or beverages are not permitted.

• Live music or entertainment is permitted with social distancing.

• If possible, limit patrons to 45 to 60 minutes to reduce exposure timeframes.

• Whenever possible use cashless, touchless and pay ahead methods. If tableside payment device is used it must be sanitized in the presence of the patron before and after use.

• Patrons should wear facemasks over their nose and mouth except when eating and drinking while seated at the table. Exceptions can be made for people with health conditions.

• If applicable, continue to offer and encourage take-out and delivery services.

• Condiments can be provided upon request and must be single-use to avoid cross-contamination.

Consider disposable as appropriate.



Personnel:



• Screen staff at the start of each shift for illness. Utilize FDA mandated employee illness policy.

• Promptly notify Winnebago County Health Department of COVID-19 within employees or

patrons to 815.720.4050.

• Maintain records to assist prompt identification of potential exposures in employees and

patrons.

• Provide face coverings to staff and require staff to wear them when interacting with patrons and each other. Staff should also wear face coverings when they are unable to maintain the six foot distance.

• Require staff to wash/sanitize hands frequently throughout the shift and between serving different

tables.

• A Certified Food Protection Manager must be on duty at all times for medium and high risk

establishments.

• All staff handling food must have their Food Handler Certification.

• Consider refresher training for previously certified staff.

• Minimize the number of staff serving any given table. It is highly recommended that one staff person take a table’s order, bring beverages/food/utensils, take payment, etc.



Cleaning and Disinfecting:



• If an establishment has not been operational since the Executive Order to Stay Home:

• Flush all water fixtures (both hot and cold) for 15 to 30 minutes. Flush any beverage equipment

lines. Empty and clean ice machines. These procedures will protect against waterborne illnesses.

• Clean and sanitize all food contact and non-food contact surfaces.

• Use hot soapy water, rinse the soap residue.

• Sanitize/disinfect with an EPA registered and approved sanitizer/disinfectant as directed

on the container.

• EPA registered bleach cleaner: 1 tablespoon to 1 gallon of water for food

contact surfaces

• 1/3 cup to 1 gallon of water for non-food contact surfaces (bleach can discolor

some surfaces at high concentrations).

• Disinfect table tops and seating surfaces between patrons.

• Clean and disinfect restrooms hourly. Maintain cleaning logs visible to the patrons.

• Ensure that soap dispensers and paper towels are monitored and stocked on an hourly basis during restroom checks.

• Disinfect commonly-touched surfaces hourly. These include but are not limited to credit card machine key pads, door handles, cashier counters, bathroom stall doors, sink handles, etc.

• Have hand sanitizer readily available for patrons and employees.

• Overall nightly cleaning and disinfection should be done in the morning to give airborne particulate matter time to settle (a minimum of 3 to 4 hours).

Expectations of Places of Worship



• Post signage at seating entryway stating individuals should not enter with a fever, symptoms of

COVID-19 or close contact to a confirmed case of COVID-19. Most common signs of illness are fever over 100°F, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills, body aches, sore throat, recent loss of taste or smell.

• Provide hand sanitizer at entries of worship spaces and restrooms.

• Either close restrooms, or use a one-in, one-out rule for use.

• Sanitize open restrooms on an hourly basis.

• All individuals over the age of 2 years who can medically tolerate it, should wear a facial

covering if attending a physical gathering.

• Since singing can spread droplets up to 26 feet, groups of singers or choirs are not permitted at

this time.

On-Line Worship Service Considerations

• Group size should be limited to no more than 10 people in one remote location.

• Individuals should be separated by six (6) feet apart unless they are members of the same

household.

• Microphones should not be shared.

• Provide 26 feet of space around anyone singing.



Physical Gathering Worship Service Considerations



• Outside physical gatherings are preferred.

• Individuals can provide their own camp or folding chair and be seated a minimum of 6 feet apart

unless they are part of the same household.

• Facial coverings/mask should be encouraged by all individuals over the age of 2 years of age

who can medically tolerate.

• For congregations without lawns, consider use of outdoor space with the Rockford Park District.

• Drive-in services are permitted with cars separated by one parking space on both sides.

• Microphones should not be shared.

• Vulnerable individuals must be discouraged from physical gathering for their own safety. This

includes individuals who:

• Are age 65 years or older

• Who have chronic medical conditions including heart, lung, kidney, diabetes

• Who have compromised immune systems

• Indoor seating capacity should not exceed one person for every 113 square feet per individual.

Each household member sitting as a group will add 25 square feet to this requirement.

• Avoid the use of any shared items such as hymnals, offering plates/baskets, bulletins, etc.

• Remove all shareable items from the worship space.

• Disinfect worship space between services.

• Clean and disinfect restrooms hourly. Maintain cleaning logs visible to the patrons.

• Provide 26 feet of space around anyone singing.

• Ensure that soap dispensers and paper towels are monitored and stocked on an hourly basis

during restroom checks.

• Overall nightly cleaning and disinfection should be done in the morning to give airborne

particulate matter time to settle (a minimum of 3 to 4 hours).

