Winnebago County Health Department holding COVID-19/flu clinics

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are numerous places to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the flu shot.

The Winnebago County Health Department will have several clinics this week. The vaccines are available for everyone five-years-old and up. Booster shots will also be given out for anyone who got their first series at least six months ago.

Find a list of the clinic locations and times below:

Haskell Elementary
Tuesday, December 6, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Location: 515 Maple St, Rockford, IL

WCHD Clinic
Wednesday, December 8, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Location:  555 N Court St, Rockford, IL

WCHD Clinic
Thursday, December 9, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Location: 555 N Court St, Rockford, IL
Cherry Valley Elementary
Thursday, December 9, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Location:  6754 Armer Dr, Rockford, IL
Hononegah Community High School
Friday, December 10, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Location: 307 Salem St, Rockton, IL
WCHD Clinic
Saturday, December 11, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Location: 555 N Court St, Rockford, IL 61103

