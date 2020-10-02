Winnebago County Health Department releases Halloween guidelines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department released its guidance for Halloween activities on Friday.
Guiding Principles:
- Response to the COVID-19 pandemic is constantly evolving based on the available information and local disease activity.
- It is important to remember, as facilities phase into reopening to the public, that COVID-19 has not been eradicated and that hygiene best practices and social distancing practices must be maintained in order to help prevent a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases from occurring.
- Winnebago County will continue to adhere to the Restore Illinois Plan, Executive Orders, and guidance/rules issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Department of
- Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Facilities must comply with all applicable local ordinances and state statutes and regulations.
- Social gatherings including parties in adult settings, Halloween parties in bars and restaurants, and Dia de los Muertos must adhere to event size limitations. For more detailed guidance, please refer to the Illinois Department of Public Health
- Consider lower risk alternatives to trick-or-treating.
Trick or Treat, Trunk or Treat Community Events
- All events should be held outdoors and should be cancelled if weather conditions do not make this feasible. Events should not be moved indoors to prevent the transmission.
- Municipalities/villages should identify what Halloween activities are allowed in their communities including
- Neighborhood trick or treating
- Trunk or treating
- Groups should be limited to 10 or less individuals from the same household. Social distancing of 6 feet or more between households is required.
- Face coverings must be worn by those participating.
- Alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be carried and used frequently.
- Food products offered must be commercially wrapped, proportioned and bagged.
- The candy should be placed on a tray for the children to take with proper social distancing from the candy giver.
- Children from different households should not share or trade candy after receipt.
- For Trunk or Treat Events:
- Cars should be parked a minimum of 10 feet apart. Alternatively, every other parking spot can be used to ensure social distancing.
- Hand sanitizer should be provided at both ends of each row of parked cars.
- Have one way aisles for the children to walk through to encourage social distancing.
- Post signage at entryway stating patrons should not enter with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19.
- Post signage requiring face coverings for all patrons. Provide face coverings for patrons who did not bring their own. Post the face covering requirement on social media platforms and reservation systems.
Haunted Houses:
- The Illinois Department of Public Health has determined that haunted houses may not operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective means for slowing the spread of the virus are not possible due to the nature of this activity.
Hay Rides:
- Hayrides should not exceed 50% capacity of the vehicle.
- Consider reservations or pre-booking to assist in contact tracing if an exposure occurs.
- Households should be seated together and spaced six feet apart from other households.
- Patrons should hand sanitize before boarding the hayride and upon disembarking the hayride.
- Face coverings are required for both patrons and staff. Provide face coverings to staff and require staff to wear them when interacting with patrons and each other.
- Personnel:
- Screen staff at the start of each shift for illness. Utilize FDA mandated employee illness policy.
- Promptly notify Winnebago County Health Department of COVID-19 within employees or patrons to 815.720.4050.
- Maintain records to assist prompt identification of potential exposures in employeesand patrons.
- Provide face coverings to staff and require staff to wear them when interacting with patrons and each other.
- Frequently touched surfaces such as hand rails should be sanitized before and after each group.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Biden campaign takes down Trump attack ads
- What happens if President Trump becomes too sick to serve?
- Train derailment shuts downtown Rockford street all day Friday
- Man sentenced to 3 years for ramming Rockford Police Officer’s car
- Visitation for former Rockford Mayor John McNamara to be held Sunday
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!