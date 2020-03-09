Winnebago County Health Department urges precaution during ‘evolving’ coronavirus outbreak

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Stateline, the Winnebago County Health Department calls it a “constantly evolving situation” and stresses the importance of taking precautions.

“We do want our public to be concerned and do as we say: clean, cover, and contain handwashing, surface cleaning, and staying home when you’re sick,” said Dr. Sandra Martell.

Despite the growing number of cases in the state, which is at 11 as of Monday, local health officials say people should not panic.

“I know there is a lot of concern about the shortage of hand sanitizer, but handwashing with soap and water is still effective and the most effective way, cleaning surfaces, staying home, and obviously, covering your cough with your sleeve [is the best way to stop the spread],” Martell continued.

Health officials recommend scrubbing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

The Catholic Diocese of Rockford is recommending its 104 parishes take extra precautions, with some suspending the practice of sharing the wine cup, and have removed holy water fonts, and are recommending limiting physical touch.

“Right now, as far as a response to COVID-19, we have left our pastors to use discretion, as certain practices that they either want to suspend for the time being, or just to have a heightened awareness through the parish,” said Penny Wiegert, the Diocese of Rockford’s communication director.

Dr. Martell recommends that anyone who shows symptoms of the virus notify doctors in advance of a trip to the E.R., so medical staff has time to prepare.

“I would say, every single one of us is discouraging people from just driving into the Emergency department, or even their clinic, with these symptoms,” she said. “We’re encouraging everyone to call ahead for instructions and direction.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

