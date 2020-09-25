Winnebago County hits 8% COVID-19 positivy rate in seven-day rolling testing average

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced Friday that the county has hit a 8% coronavirus testing positivity rate.
Region 1, of which Winnebago County is a part of, has a 7.6% overall rolling positivity rate for the past 7 days, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The IDPH has said when a region hits the 8% threshold, further mitigation efforts will be required, including closing indoor dining and bar service, limiting gatherings to less than 25, and other restrictions.
