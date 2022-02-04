Winnebago County homes at auction for as low as $1,000

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Vacant Winnebago County properties are up for auction until February 13th, some lots going for as low as $500 and homes for $1,000.

About 500 tax delinquent properties have been abandoned for at least three years. The sales will be completed online.

The Region 1 Planning Council hopes low selling prices will allow buyers to invest in the purchase and bring up the neighborhood’s value.

“We’re trying to get properties out of this trustee program as quickly as possible, especially with the weather breaking hopefully soon. We want to get these properties you know during the construction season, where people can start working on them and getting them into their home, an investment home, or a house they’re going to sell to a new owner,” said Land Bank coordinator Eric Setter.